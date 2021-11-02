Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

