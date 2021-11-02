Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.38.

CSR stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.