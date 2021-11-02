Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.
CSR traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $108.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
