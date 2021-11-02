Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LCSHF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lancashire (OTCMKTS: LCSHF):

10/28/2021 – Lancashire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Lancashire had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/18/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Lancashire had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

