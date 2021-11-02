Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $356.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $251.70 and a one year high of $358.32.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.