Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

RYF stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.