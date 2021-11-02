Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSS. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

