Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
