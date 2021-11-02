Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 74,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,054. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

