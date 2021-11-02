Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $926.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

