Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

KBWD stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

