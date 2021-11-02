Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 52,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

