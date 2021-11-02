IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) versus Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Critical Comparison

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IntriCon and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

IntriCon presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.53%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Given IntriCon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IntriCon is more favorable than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 1.06% 7.00% 5.24% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Snap One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $102.77 million 1.50 -$2.52 million ($0.04) -425.00 Snap One $814.11 million 1.43 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

IntriCon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Summary

IntriCon beats Snap One on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

