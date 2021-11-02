Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $44.82. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 5,030 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
