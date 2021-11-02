Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $44.82. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 5,030 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

