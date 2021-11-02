Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

