Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.
Shares of IPI stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
