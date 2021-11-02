International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of IP opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. International Paper has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

