Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFSPF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Interfor has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.