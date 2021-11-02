Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Intel stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

