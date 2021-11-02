Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $103.84 and a 12-month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

