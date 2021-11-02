Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $$136.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.84 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

