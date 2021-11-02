Insureum Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $208,260.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

