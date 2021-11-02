Insight Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $141,668.43 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $141,668.43 and $114,366.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

