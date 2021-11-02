Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 263,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

