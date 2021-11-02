Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 14,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,813. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

