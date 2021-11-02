Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCAT traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 183,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.