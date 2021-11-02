Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells 989 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

