Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 14,760 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 14,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $517,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COUR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $45,002,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

