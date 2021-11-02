Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

908 Devices stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,586. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $933.98 million and a P/E ratio of -28.83. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.