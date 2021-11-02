Insider Buying: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Purchases 129,486 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.