Inseego (INSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $673.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inseego stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Inseego worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

