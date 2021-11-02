Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
