Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

