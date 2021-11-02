InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.