Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.07. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 131,389 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Infinite Group alerts:

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.