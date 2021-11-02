Indexed Finance Price Down 12.2% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.97 million and $4,082.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

