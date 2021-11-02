Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $335,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,371,087. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

