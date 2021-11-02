Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by 36.1% over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imperial Oil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 179.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.