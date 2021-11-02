ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,732. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

