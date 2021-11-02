IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. IMAX has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IMAX by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

