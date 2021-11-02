Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $206.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.80.

ITW opened at $228.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

