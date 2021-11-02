Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

