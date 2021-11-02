II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

II-VI stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. II-VI has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

