iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

