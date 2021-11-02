IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

NYSE IEX opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.45 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

