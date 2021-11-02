Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 294,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

