ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $341,451.50 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.