ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $341,451.50 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ICF International by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

