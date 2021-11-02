I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Acquired by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 943,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the quarter. I-Mab accounts for approximately 16.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $79,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.