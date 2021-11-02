Hyper Finance Hits Market Cap of $53,534.74 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $53,534.74 and approximately $195.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

