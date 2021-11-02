Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

NYSE:H opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.