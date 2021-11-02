Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

