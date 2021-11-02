Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
