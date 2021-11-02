Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

