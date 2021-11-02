Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.58.
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.