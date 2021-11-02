Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDJF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$12.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.